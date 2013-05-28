Raleigh Custom Home Builder Goes to the Dogs

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Raleigh custom home builder, JM Davis Custom Homes is proud to present in partnership with the SPCA, the Million Dollar Dog House.



“The Million Dollar Dog House has been a special project for me and all of the animals that I know and love,” says JM Davis Homes Owner Mark Davis. “It’s a home that incorporates everything that a dog owner would ever need.”



Construction for the Million Dollar Dog house began in December 2012 and the home will be made available for tour in June 2012. The home is being built to cater towards dog owners and includes an exercise room, recreation room, game room, and a home movie theater.



“The opportunity to give back to the Raleigh community is definitely something that I look forward too. I’m definitely excited for this project and looking forward to delivering the finished project. ”



Mark Davis is not new to charity work, in 2008 he created the WRAL Concept Home which raised thousands in dollars for Wake Med’s Children Services. He hopes that his experience will continue over to the SPCA of Wake County.



About JM Davis Custom Homes

A Wake County home builder Mark Davis’ custom homes can be seen as far as http://www.jmdavishomes.com/cities-we-serve/pittsboro-available-properties”">Pittsboro and as close as Raleigh. For more of his work and to contact him at 919-422-9800 or visit him online at http://www.jmdavishomes.com/”">http://www.JMDavisHomes.com.