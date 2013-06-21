Raleigh Day Care & Child Care Service Affordable, Convenient and Safe

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Raleighdaycare.net launches its new website and Official Day Care and Child Care services for Raleigh, North Carolina residents. Raleighdaycare.net and our Raleigh Day Care Blog provide information by way of parenting articles, product reviews and informative tips concerning our children.



Day Care & Child Care Service



Raleighdaycare.net has been offering day care and child caring services for the past (4) years to local Raleigh families. They provide In-home child care services in a safe, clean and secure environment which helps parents meet their demanding schedules. The pricing structure for their day care services is very affordable and it helps families who are struggling with the high cost of day care. They offer basic core fundamentals such as teaching children their ABC’s, Numbers, Colors and Shapes. Along with their core fundamentals they teach the children good manners and proper etiquette. In addition to the indoor activities each child will spend adequate time exploring the many outdoor activities such as nature walks and local park visits.



Due to a long recession and job layoffs many parents have had to find new jobs or return back to school for new training. With a steady increase in living cost having affordable day care is essential to the overall plan of households that have babies and small children. Raleighdaycare.net makes child care affordable, convenient and safe for all children that attend. Parents can go to work or school and feel confident knowing that their child is in a safe, clean learning facility. Each parent will receive a daily update by SMS text message, email, voicemail or direct phone calls with an update on their child’s well being. Raleighdaycare.net takes pride in giving excellent communication along with detailed reports to each parent.



Raleighdaycare.net launches its official website and Blog with information for parents to get information on child care, product reviews for children, parenting articles and discussions and any information that parents need to stay informed about our children in Wake County,North Carolina. The website will be updated on a daily and weekly basis as need. Any important information will be updated in real time so parents can stay informed as quickly as possible.



Raleighdaycare.net will also keep parents updated on Holidays Special Events and Facility Closing within a 24 hours period. We have an in-house programmer/web developer that will maintain our website on a regular basis. You will be able to find any and all information pertaining to our Day Care Services with current pricing information, schedules, procedures, and our terms of use. Please visit their website for any company information and contacting telephone numbers.



Currently the day care provides healthy free meals and snacks to all children that attend the day care. They have a very flexible schedule to assist parents with 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift employment. Weekend care is available upon request and a minimum of 48 hours advance notice is required. Overnight care is available to those who need care over night to meet the demanding schedule for those parents who work late or through the night. Raleighdaycare.net is a quality in home day care facility for those individuals that need affordable high quality care.



Contact Information

Raleighdaycare.net

Mrs. Crystal Garard

Raleigh, NC 27612

Web Address: http://raleighdaycare.net

Blog: http://raleighdaycare.blogspot.com/

Email: raleghdaycare1@gmail.com

Telephone: (919 578-2543



About Raleighdaycare.net

Raleighdaycare.net provides high quality child care for Raleigh residents in the Crabtree Valley Mall area. The In-home Day Care and website is owned and operated by Mr. Titus and Mrs. Crystal Garard a married couple who are parents of two children, a boy and a girl. Parents can be confident in knowing that their children are being supervised and cared for by other parents who know the importance of care giving.