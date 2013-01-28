Raleigh Dentistry Office to Offer Discount Dental Plan

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Need to get your teeth cleaned but do not have dental insurance? No problem! Glenwood Smiles now offers the Smile High Club, specifically designed for individuals and families without dental coverage.



Glenwood Smiles is a family and general dental practice in Raleigh, NC. Their dedication to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of smiles using state of the art procedures has allowed them to be the premier dentistry office in the Triangle. Led by Dentist Rebecca Schmorr, Glenwood Smiles aims to provide all patients with a positive dental experience.



The Smile High Club is a new membership plan offering individuals and families the ability to afford important dental care. All members will receive the same benefits, with the amount of the plan dependent upon the number of people covered. Benefits include two free teeth cleanings a year, free exams and x-rays, and a reduced fee schedule on additional procedures and treatments.



“I’m so proud of the Smile High Club and how it will help families without dental insurance,” said Rebecca Schmoor, Glenwood Smiles’ Dentist. “I hope both individuals and families will take advantage of all the great benefits it has to offer.”



This discounted dental plan is an excellent alternative to regular dental insurance as members are not subject to deductibles or yearly maximums. Members needing additional, complex treatments will receive 20% off the normal rate.



The Smile High Club is valid only at the Glenwood Smiles dentistry office in Raleigh. If you are interested in participating in this exciting new offer from Glenwood Smiles, contact them today by calling 919-834-4450 or visiting their website at www.glenwoodsmiles.com/patient-forms/discount-dental-plan



About Glenwood Smiles

Glenwood Smiles is a family and general dental practice conveniently located in Raleigh’s Glenwood South neighborhood. A Glenwood South staple for over 15 years, Glenwood Smiles is committed to providing comprehensive treatments, restorative and cosmetic procedures and personalized dental care. For more information about Glenwood Smiles and their dental services, give them a call at 919-834-4450 or visit their website