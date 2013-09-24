Raleigh Divorce Attorney Offers Advice to Separating Couples

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Thinking about separating or divorcing in North Carolina? Raleigh divorce attorney, Glenn Doyle, of Doyle & Doyle, PA, provides separating and divorcing couples advice to help them make the separation transition successful and smooth.



Doyle & Doyle, PA is a Raleigh divorce law firm, specializing in family law. With over 15 years of experience, Doyle & Doyle's Raleigh divorce attorneys have been aggressively representing clients and providing them with the information and knowledge for a successful separation and divorce.



"It's important that couples have a clear understanding of how divorce works in North Carolina," said Doyle & Doyle partner, Glenn Doyle. "I want them to know their rights and how the legal system works. There shouldn't be any surprises."



Glenn Doyle's recent advice for separating and divorcing couples is a list of things they should do before separating. Doyle explains what you should do before leaving the marital home and how you should proceed to prevent anything unexpected from happening.



To learn more about separation or divorce in North Carolina, visit http://www.doyledoylelaw.com.



About Doyle & Doyle, PA

Doyle & Doyle, PA, Attorneys at Law is a Raleigh divorce law firm, specializing in family law. Doyle & Doyle has two Raleigh law offices, providing Triangle-area families convenient access to legal representation. To schedule a legal consultation with a Raleigh divorce attorney, call 919-61-0818 or visit http://www.doyledoylelaw.com.