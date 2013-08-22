Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Raleigh divorce law firm, Doyle & Doyle, PA, Attorneys at Law, is proud to announce the recent hire of Jennifer Smith.



Jennifer Smith graduated from North Carolina State University, cum laude, in 1998 with a BA in Sociology. She attended North Carolina Central University School of Law, graduating cum laude in 2003. While attending law school, Jennifer received her Civil Litigation Paralegal Certification from Meredith College in 2000, allowing her to work as a paralegal and law clerk.



Jennifer began her legal career as a North Carolina Family Law specialist in Asheville, working for Robert E. Riddle. While in Asheville, she was the Secretary of the Asheville Chapter of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys and a member of the Junior League of Asheville.



In 2009, Jennifer was certified as a Family Law Specialist by the North Carolina State Bar.



She is currently a member of the Wake County Bar Association and the North Carolina Bar Association. Jennifer was appointed to the North Carolina Bar Association Law Practice Management Section’s Council for a three-year term that ended in 2010. During her term, she co-edited the Law Practice Management Section’s newsletter. She is currently serving a two-year term as a member of the Board of Directors for the Family Support Network of Wake County, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting, educating and informing families of children with prematurity issues, developmental disabilities, chronic illness and other special needs.



Jennifer is a Zebulon native, and actively involved in the community. She has trained and participated in the City of Oaks marathon and raised money for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys reading, cooking and spending time with her family and pets.



“We are excited to have Jennifer join our legal team,” says Glenn Doyle, Partner at Doyle & Doyle, PA, Attorneys at Law. “She is extremely knowledgeable and experienced; we are looking forward to working with her.”



Visit the Doyle & Doyle website for more information about Jennifer Smith or Doyle & Doyle’s Raleigh divorce lawyers.



About Doyle & Doyle, PA, Attorneys at Law

Doyle & Doyle, PA, Attorneys at Law is a successful Raleigh family law firm, having represented North Carolina families for over 12 years. They have earned a reputation as an aggressive law firm that gets results through their commitment, expertise and knowledge. To schedule an initial consultation or appointment to ask your legal questions, contact Doyle & Doyle by calling 919-261-0818 or visiting their website at http://www.doyledoylelaw.com.