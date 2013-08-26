Raleigh Dog Trainers Celebrate Dog Day

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Darwin K9 is happy to show our furry friends appreciation for a holiday of their own. Normally, a dog day is considered to be a hot and sultry part of summer, which is usually accompanied by periods of inactivity and laziness. Since we are often on the internet for most of the day, we can find it too easy to spend our days in a lethargic state.



Let’s go ahead and break this stigma! How about a walk outside or a game of fetch?



The only thing that your furry friends desire is to be the center of attention, and today, you should let them be. Alexia, from Darwin K9 suggests that dog owners "Show them that they are a valued member of the family, and let them reciprocate the love. Get outside and have some fun!"



Mondays for most of us are are often extremely busy, and you might not have the time to show your furry friends the love that they deserve.



Our friendly Raleigh dog trainers at Darwin K9 are happy to come to your house and spend some quality time entertaining your favorite canines. Our training sessions can be a treat for your furry family member to celebrate the National Dog Day. After a session or two with our dog training professionals, your furry friends might just surprise you by showing off with a new trick or two.



About Darwin K9

Darwin K9 is a leading provider of Dog Training courses.



1-(919)-273-7559

DarwinK9.com