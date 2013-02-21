Raleigh Dog Training Company Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- It’s time to celebrate! Darwin K9 is turning 28, in dogs years that is.



Darwin K9 is a dog training and dog obedience company with offices throughout the Triangle and eastern part of North Carolina. Their dedication to evolving dogs into polite canine companions has made them a premier dog training company.



February marks Darwin K9’s 4 year anniversary. The popular dog training company first opened their doggy doors in 2009 in the Sanford and Fayetteville area of North Carolina. They quickly grew too big for their crate and needed to expand. Their expansion brought them to the Triangle (Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Durham), which they have called home ever since.



Their training program focuses on the freedom and control of off-leash obedience. Darwin K9’s theory is that no matter the problem, whether its jumping, pulling, or aggression, the first step is to get the pup under control and to teach them how to connect properly with the world. Understanding how each dog learns and is motivated is important for Darwin K9 to be able to turn uncooperative dogs into well behaved and joyful companions.



Darwin K9 has helped hundreds of dogs over the past 4 years. They are proud to continue serving the Triangle and evolve unruly dogs into polite companions. For more information about their training sessions or to set up an appointment for your dog, call Darwin K9 at 919-355-8359 or visit their website at www.darwink9.com.



About Darwin K9:

