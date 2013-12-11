Raleigh Eminent Domain Law Firm Explains NC U.S. Highway 70 Construction Updates

Wendell, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Dealing with construction is never fun, especially when it causes chaos with your morning and afternoon commute. Raleigh eminent domain law firm, Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas, sheds some light on the upcoming construction updates, specifically the Goldsboro Bypass.



Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas are a land condemnation (eminent domain) law firm, who have represented both individual landowners and families whose land has been taken for construction since 2006.



Highway 70 is highly traveled, with many people using it weekly, if not daily. As a primary east-west corridor for eastern North Carolina, Highway 70 connects Raleigh, Smithfield, Goldsboro, Kinston, Havelock and Morehead City.



Lately, questions have arisen surrounding the construction taking place on the Highway 70 Goldsboro Bypass. Land acquisition and construction of the bypass took place in three different phases, with the final phase to be completed soon. Completion of the bypass would open the four lane, 20.6 mile freeway, which will start near Highway 581 and connect back to Old Highway 70 near LaGrange.



In addition to the Goldsboro bypass, there are two other scheduled bypasses for construction. The Kinston bypass is scheduled to begin in 2020 and the Havelock bypass is scheduled to begin in 2014. Once all the bypasses are complete, traveling on Highway 70 from Raleigh to Morehead City will be more convenient.



To learn more about land condemnation or to speak to an eminent domain attorney, please visit http://www.kirkkirklaw.com.



About Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas

Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas is a law firm with offices in Raleigh and Wendell, NC. Their legal team diligently serves clients in a wide range of practice areas including Land Condemnation (Eminent Domain), Business Litigation, Medical Negligence, NC Workers’ Compensation, and Family and Divorce Law. Request a legal consultation by visiting http://www.kirkkirklaw.com.