Raleigh Hearing Clinic Participates in Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Nearly 5.4 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. This is a huge part of the population whose symptoms not only affect themselves, but their loved ones as well. This November, as part of National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, Now Hear This Audiology Clinic in Raleigh wants to inform their patients and the community about the link between hearing loss and dementia.



Studies have shown that older adults who experience hearing loss may be at increased risk of developing dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. The risk of dementia also likely increases as hearing loss worsens.



Some signs of Alzheimer’s disease include:

- Memory loss that disrupts daily life

- Difficulty completing familiar tasks

- Confusion with time or place

- Decreased or poor judgment



How you can help:

- Become an advocate

- Participate in a fundraiser

- Volunteer for a clinical trial

- Get your and your loved ones’ hearing checked regularly

- Volunteer with the Raleigh Alzheimer’s chapter

- Get screened for dementia



If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's or a related dementia, you are not alone. Information, education, and support are available through many organizations most notably through the Alzheimer’s Association.



About the Alzheimer’s Association

Formed in 1980, the Alzheimer's Association advances research to end Alzheimer's and dementia while enhancing care for those living with the disease. The Association is the leading voice for Alzheimer's disease advocacy, fighting for critical Alzheimer's research, prevention and care initiatives at the state and federal level. Learn more at http://www.alz.org



About Now Hear This

Now Hear This is an audiology clinic in Raleigh, NC. They are also the only clinic using a new FDA approved medical device, AccuFit®, to serve every hearing loss patient with the highest standards of care. Learn more at http://www.nowhearthisclinic.com