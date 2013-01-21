Raleigh Hearing Clinic to Start Medical Education Program

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Are you a physician wanting to learn more about the links between certain diseases and hearing loss? Now Hear This®, Raleigh’s most trusted hearing clinic and hearing aid provider, is now offering physicians in the Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill area the opportunity to learn more about hearing loss and its connection to various diseases and syndromes, such as Diabetes and Alzheimer’s.



Now Hear This® hearing clinic in Raleigh is the only audiology office in the area utilizing the “future of hearing” FDA approved medical device AccuFit™ and is dedicated to serving every patient with the utmost of care. They maintain a complete line-up of hearing aids and devices to assist every patient suffering from Noise-Induced Hearing Loss to Conductive Hearing Loss.



Beginning in January, Now Hear This® will be offering educational workshops to Triangle area physicians, raising awareness about how studies are now showing a correlation between major diseases and hearing loss. Each quarter will focus on a different disease or syndrome, providing recent clinical research papers that physicians can read and analyze at will.



January’s programs will address the connection between hearing loss and diabetes. Physicians know that diabetes and pre-diabetes affect about a third of the population, but don’t know that hearing loss affects 40 million Americans and is strongly linked to diabetes. They are the 2 most widespread health concerns in America. The papers will present the epidemiological studies, as well as controlled human research studies showing the co-morbidity as well as the prevalence and symptoms to be aware of.



“We were prompted to do this by a number of physicians we have met, and are pleased to launch this program in response to their desire to improve patient care ,” said Dori Robertson, Business Development Manager at Now Hear This®.



If you are a physician and interested in learning more about the Medical Education Program, contact Now Hear This® at 919-256-2898 or visit their website at http://www.nowhearthisclinic.com



About Now Hear This

Now Hear This® is an audiology office and hearing aid center in Raleigh. They have a full-time certified audiologist on staff to help with your hearing loss problems and concerns. Their office is located at 4701 Creedmoor Road, Suite 111 in Raleigh, North Carolina and can be reached at 919-256-2898 or online at http://www.nowhearthisclinic.com