ECI Construction Launches New Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- ECI Constructions Services Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.eciconstrunctionnc.com.



“I’m excited to announce that ECI Construction has a new redesigned website,” says Doug Muhle, President and CEO of ECI Construction Services. “I knew that coming into this next year I was going to need a new website, and I was pleased that I was finally able to make a switch to this new design.”



ECI's new website is designed by TheeDesign Studio, a full service web design and online marketing studio in Raleigh, NC. The new website features a content management system that will let ECI better communicate with its customers.



“More and more of our customers were asking us for examples of our previous work, so we decided we would need a website that would allow us to showcase this. This new website was all about giving back to the customers and giving them the opportunity to see examples of our work.”



About ECI Construction Services:

Founded in 1984 originally as ECI Custom Homes, ECI Construction Services Inc., is a local Raleigh home renovator. With experience in home renovations of all kinds including kitchen renovation and bathroom renovation it’s no surprise that ECI construction is considered the triangle’s #1 neighborhood contractor. For more information about ECI Construction, please visit http://www.eciconstructionnc.com.