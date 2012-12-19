Raleigh Home Remodeling Company Reminds Homeowners to Winterize Their Homes

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- It’s time to bundle up! And not only you and your family as the cold weather approaches, but your home as well. ECI Construction Services, Inc. wants to provide homeowners the ability to winterize their home without incurring excessive costs.



ECI Construction Services, Inc. is a Raleigh home remodeling company, specializing in kitchen and bathroom renovations. Their award winning repairs and upgrades to homes throughout the Raleigh area symbolize their dedication to quality and professional craftsmanship.



There are many approaches in winterizing a home; however there are a few ways that are more cost-effective than others. Conducting an energy audit of your home will show any energy loss or safety issues within the property, allowing you to prioritize the most important problem areas. Getting a checkup for your heating system will also address any potential problems before the cold weather truly sets in.



“It’s important for homeowners to be aware of how damaging winter weather can be on a home,” said Doug Muhle, President and CEO of ECI Construction Services, Inc. “We provide the necessary experience to ensure any home is ready for winter, in addition to our home remodeling skillset.”



While an energy audit or heating system checkup may not be right for your home, there are additional ways to prepare your home for winter. A majority of the winter months are spent indoors, allowing more time to be spent decorating or remodeling rooms that are not quite what you want. Painting a room easily transforms a space to make it more enjoyable. Remodels for kitchens and bathrooms are also great projects as remodelers are slower in the winter, giving them more time to dedicate to your space.



Taking the time now to either spruce up the interior of your home or check your heating and energy situation, will save you time and money further on down the road. ECI Construction Services, Inc. is here to help with all your home remodeling and winterizing needs. Give them a call today to get started on your energy audit or remodeling project.



ECI Construction Services Inc, is a Raleigh Home Remodeling company and Wilmington Storm Damage contractor. Their services include but are not limited to kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, siding repair, hardwood flooring installation, custom trim work, and storm damage repairs.