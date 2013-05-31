Raleigh Law Firm Gets Website Makeover

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- The Raleigh personal injury attorneys at Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas are excited to announce that they have just launched a new responsive website designed by Raleigh web design agency, TheeDesign Studio.



Responsive web design is a form of advanced website design that anticipates and responds to the screen size on which a website is being displayed. It addresses the evolving landscape of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets by creating fluid and adaptive websites that look great and are user friendly no matter what size or shape device on which they are viewed.



Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas’s previous Raleigh law firm website was out of date and difficult to manage. It also did not perform well in search engines for their important legal keywords. The team of attorneys wanted a website that would be modern and visible on smartphones and tablets, devices that many of their target clients use on a regular basis.



The Raleigh law firm’s newly designed website is built on WordPress, a powerful but easy to use content management system. The new website is also search engine friendly, allowing search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo to index and make their law practice highly visible in search engine rankings.



Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas is a personal injury and land condemnation law firm in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please call (919) 365-6000 or visit http://www.kirkkirklaw.com



TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in creating websites for Raleigh businesses that incorporate content management systems, SEO, and internet marketing. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.theedesign.com