Raleigh Lawyer Advises Hunters on Wildlife Violations This Deer Season

Wendell, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Late summer through early fall is deer hunting season in North Carolina. A popular sport among hunters, it can sometime mean trouble with the law. The lawyers at Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas want to advise hunters of their rights and defenses when it comes to wildlife violations.



Typically in North Carolina, pleading guilty to a wildlife violation results in a fine and court costs. Additionally, most wildlife violations cause a revocation of a hunter's hunting or fishing license for a period of one year.



It is advisable to never plead guilty to a wildlife violation without first consulting with a North Carolina attorney. Attorney Philip Kirk is a lifetime sportsman and hunter and has 29 years of experience defending clients charged with an array of wildlife violations in Raleigh and across North Carolina. "I understand how devastating it could be to lose your privilege to hunt or fish, or to lose a firearm," says Philip.



About Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas

Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas is a law firm with offices in Raleigh and Wendell, NC. Their legal team diligently serves clients in a wide range of practice areas including State and Federal Civil and Criminal Trials, Land Condemnation (Eminent Domain), Business Litigation, Medical Negligence, NC Workers’ Compensation, Personal Injury, Family and Divorce Law. Learn more at http://www.kirkkirklaw.com/