Raleigh Marketing Association's New Website Wins Award

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video production to developing websites that present interactive components such as video, animation, and blogs.



There were 2,000+ entries from the United States, Canada and several other countries in the 2013 AVA competition. Of which, only 17% received Gold.



“TIMA is a great organization for marketers and designers in the Triangle area.” Richard Horvath, President of TheeDesign Studio said. “I’m glad we were able to provide an award-winning website that not only looks great, but also meets their needs as an organization.”



Triangle Interactive Marketing Association (TIMA) is a community marketing organization for marketing and design professionals in the Raleigh-Durham area. TIMA provides its members with educational workshops and networking events in the hopes of uniting technologies with traditional marketing principles.



TIMA’s original website was built in Druple, which prevented them from efficiently providing up-to-date information for their members. Board members were unable to post their biographies or job listings without the help of a web developer. In addition, they did not have a dedicated spot to showcase their sponsors or events. With more and more marketing professionals wanting membership, TIMA knew it had to redesign their website to keep up with the demand.



Their newly designed website is built in WordPress, a powerful but easy to use content management system. Now TIMA board members can easily update and promote their events, sponsors and job listings without having to go through a web developer.



In addition, their site has custom video animation and an onsite blog. The website is search engine friendly, allowing sites such as Google, Bing and Yahoo to make it highly visible in the search engine rankings.



About Triangle Interactive Marketing Association (TIMA)

Triangle Interactive Marketing Association was founded in 2000 by marketing gurus who wanted to further the online and interactive marketing industry in the Raleigh-Durham area. Members of TIMA are invited to networking and educational events throughout the Triangle area to promote and unite interactive technologies and traditional marketing principles. For more information, please visit www.TriangleInteractive.org



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Triangle businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing, and custom programming. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit www.TheeDesign.com