Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- Karen Albright, president of BodyLase Skin Spa (http://www.getbodylase.com), has announced the BodyLase Skin Spa Holiday “Give Thanks, Give Food” Food Drive. An award-winning medical spa with several lasers and dozens of aesthetic treatment offerings, BodyLase offers these events as a way to help those less fortunate and give back to the community.



QUOTE: “We are blessed to have loyal clients who support us as a local business. We want to, in turn, support our local community and reward our clients for helping us do that.”



For every canned good that a client brings in to BodyLase Skin Spa, BodyLase will issue a $5 gift certificate. Clients can use the gift certificate for themselves or give to a loved one or a friend this holiday season.



Bring in your donations before Christmas, and BodyLase will deliver the goods to the Food Bank of North Carolina in time for a festive feast. For directions to our spa, go to http://getbodylase.com



BodyLase is helping to build a better community by fighting hunger today. BodyLase Skin Spa asks that you please be apart of this worthy cause.



NEW MEDIA CONTENT:

BodyLase Skin Spa on Twitter:

http://www.twitter.com/bodylase



BodyLase Skin Spa on Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/bodylase



ABOUT BODYLASE SKIN SPA:

BodyLase Skin Spa is a medically oriented skin spa offering the latest innovations in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments. Board-certified surgeon and medical physician Daniel Albright, M.D., and his wife Karen Albright opened the spas in 2002. Nurse practitioners, registered nurses and aestheticians provide treatments at two Triangle BodyLase Skin Spa locations in North Raleigh and Cary. Both locations are medically directed by plastic surgeon Karl W. Schwarz, M.D. BodyLase offers a variety of skin and body treatments ranging from spa services to skin rejuvenation in a comfortable, customer-oriented environment utilizing the latest technology for service and treatments. For more information, visit http://www.getbodylase.com.



Karen Albright

BodyLase Skin Spa

(919) 954-2288

info@GetBodyLase.com