Raleigh Medical Aesthetics Practice Offers Holiday SMARTLipo Sale

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Premier Aesthetics, a body sculpting and medical aesthetics practice located in Raleigh, NC is excited to announce their 2013 Christmas promotion.



“We’re excited to offer 25% off all SMARTLipo services throughout the rest of December,” says President and Owner Melanie Lutz. “This is just our way of giving back and helping people get into reach their 2014 resolutions a little bit early.”



Premier Aesthetics will be offering Raleigh SMARTLipo services discounted up to 25% if they are booked by the close of business on December 20th.



“2013 has been a great year for Premier Aesthetics, so hopefully we can reward some of our best customers with this offer.”



About Premier Aesthetics

Premier Aesthetics is a weight loss and medical aesthetics practice with services that include SMARTLipo, Ultherapy, Botox, and Hair Transplants. For more information about our services please give us a call at 919-578-1441 or visit us online at http://www.smartliporaleigh.com/.