Raleigh Middle School Collaborates with Online Auction Website for Upcoming Fundraiser

With school budget cuts and increased fees, Raleigh schools are finding it difficult to provide for their students. It has become imperative to reach out to the community through school fundraisers to keep popular activities and programs alive. However school officials are still finding it difficult to raise money through their fundraising events.



Raleigh’s Leesville Road Middle School opted to take a different approach with their upcoming fundraising event. They decided to partner with ShopBidGive.com, an online auction website that makes it easy for schools to reach a broad range of supporters.



Leesville Road Middle School is a traditional curriculum school providing students with high quality instruction and advanced educational opportunities to influence creative exploration and participation in extra-curricular activities. Their teachers are dedicated to changing the culture of education, collaborating together to match and exceed goals and curricula requirements. More information about Leesville Road Middle School can be found at leesvillems.wcpss.net



Leesville Road Middle School’s online fundraising event will be held from March 4 – March 20. During that timeframe parents, school officials and community members will be able to bid on various items. A few key items that will be available for bid during their online fundraiser are tickets to Disney and a Laser Tag party from Games2U. All proceeds from the auction will support technology initiatives at the school. Additional details about the fundraising event will be posted at www.ShopBidGive.com as they become available.



“We are very excited to be a part of Leesville Road Middle School’s fundraising event this year,” said Liz Lemons, Co-President of ShopBidGive. “It’s special to see the community come together to support their local schools, teachers and students”.



Fundraising for schools is important as it helps institutions raise money for various programs and activities, essential in providing children with the best educational experience. If you are interested in holding an online auction for your next fundraising event, contact ShopBidGive at www.ShopBidGive.com.



About ShopBidGive.com

ShopBidGive.com is an online auction website and platform created to provide fundraising opportunities for schools and nonprofits, by running online auctions that easily reach a broad community of supporters and beyond. Bidders are able to bid on items that they love while at the same time make meaningful contributions to the organizations they support. At ShopBidGive, we believe that every little bid counts towards the greater good. Learn more at www.ShopBidGive.com