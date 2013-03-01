Raleigh North Hills Italian Restaurant Now Premier Event Venue

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Are you a bride-to-be searching for the perfect venue to hold your reception dinner? Mia Francesca Trattoria is now offering event and private dining space for events in Raleigh!



Mia Francesca is a new Tuscan Italian restaurant located in the heart of North Hills Raleigh. It is the first Authentic Tuscan Italian restaurant to arrive in North Carolina. With its romantic and contemporary setting, warm and friendly staff, and affordable menu, Mia Francesca is quickly becoming the go-to restaurant venue for private dining and events.



Your guests will be instantly transported to beautiful Tuscany once they cross the threshold and witness the wonderful scents of warm bread and delectable calamari. Soon the wine glasses will be clinking in the background of hearty laughter.



Mia Francesca can accommodate the dining needs of both large and small events, from 60 to 200 people. Depending on your needs and the size of your group, the Raleigh restaurant can host you in their downstairs private dining room or brick-ceilinged wine cellar mezzanine. There are also full audio and visual equipment available if your event requires them.



The Mia Francesca onsite Private Group Operations Manager will help you from the day you book with us to when the last fork rests on the wedding cake plate!



Make your event truly memorable. Call Mia Francesca at (919) 278-1525 to book your special meeting or event or visit http://miafrancescaraleigh.com/special-events to learn more.



About Mia Francesca Trattoria

