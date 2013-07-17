Raleigh Online Auction Platform Increases Fundraising Efforts for Local Schools

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Online auctions are a growing fundraising trend for schools and non-profit organizations across the country. Schools and non-profits are able to raise more awareness and money for their cause, positively benefiting those associated with the school or charity. ShopBidGive, a Raleigh-based online auction platform is proud to be a part of their clients fundraising success.



Schools and non-profit organizations work with ShopBidGive to get their online auction set up via their website. Items descriptions and images are uploaded to the organization’s specific auction page, giving them control over what they offer and the minimum bid price per item. When the auction goes live, bidders can easily access and bid on the items they want, in addition to sharing the items with friends and family throughout the country.



ShopBidGive has helped 4 different Raleigh schools hold successful fundraisers. The 4 schools were: Sycamore Creek Elementary School, Hilburn Drive Academy, Leesville Road Middle School and Casa Esperanza Montessori Middle School. Each school raised more money through the online auction than they had the previous year.



For more information about running an online auction for your next fundraiser, contact ShopBidGive at http://www.shopbidgive.com.



About ShopBidGive

ShopBidGive is an online fundraising platform, allowing schools and non-profit organizations to run online auctions through their website. The auctions provide bidders the ability to bid on products and services they love, while donating to their charity or school of choice. Contact ShopBidGive for more information about running an online auction.