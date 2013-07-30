Raleigh Personal and Business Storage Is Now Available in Multiple Locations

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- For those who require Raleigh storage rental , Cardinal Self Storage now maintains six different facilities in the area, making it convenient to find space close by. These include facilities on the north and south sides of Durham, plus the east and west sides of Raleigh. The storage company also runs a facility in Burlington, NC and one in Graham.



Each Raleigh storage facility has several sizes of units available, depending on the customer’s storage needs. The company even provides a chart detailing the sizes related to how much can be fit inside each unit. Temperature controlled units are also available at all of the locations.



In addition, customers can purchase packaging supplies at each facility, and use the company’s moving trucks at no extra cost. Customers also benefit because no administration fees or deposits are charged when units are rented. Each localized storage facility is operated by local managers who live on site. Units range from 5 x 5 feet to 10 x 30 feet.



Also, each facility is protected by an electronic gate; tenants are provided with a code to open the gate, which is constantly monitored. A video monitoring system, consisting of multiple cameras, is also used to track activity. For those looking for local Raleigh self storage , this provides an added sense of security and peace of mind while belongings and valuables are being stored.



