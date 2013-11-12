Raleigh Personal Injury Law Firm Advises in Slip and Fall Cases

Wendell, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Most people think that if you fall in a store, the store is then liable for the medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering and permanent injury associated with the fall. However, that might not be the case. Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas, a personal injury law firm in Raleigh, offers advice on the basic elements of a “premise liability case” also known as “slip and fall cases.”



Personal injury law refers to injury to the body, mind or emotions. While the most common type of personal injury claims are traffic accidents, slip and fall cases are also considered personal injury.



Slip and fall cases are not as easy as they seem. They require appropriate documentation and proof of the four basic elements. In order to successfully make a claim, there must be evidence that a dangerous condition existed on the premise, that the condition should have been made known to the manager, that the owner failed to correct the condition and that an injury resulted from the condition.



Should an individual choose to make a claim on their own, the store may offer to pay for the medical bills. However, that does mean the store is at fault, and is not admissible or proof that they are at fault. Stores typically carry medical payment insurance policies that will pay regardless of fault, they just do not pay for the other consequences of the injury.



Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas is well versed in personal injury law and has successfully obtained numerous large jury verdicts for clients in Raleigh and Wendell.



Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler, & Thomas recommends consulting with an experienced personal injury attorney as soon as possible after the incident in order to protect those involved and the case.



To learn more about slip and fall cases or personal injury law, visit http://www.KirkKirkLaw.com/practice-areas/personal-injury



About Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas

Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas provide legal services in Raleigh and Wendell, NC. Their legal team diligently serves clients in a wide range of practice areas including land condemnation (eminent domain), business litigation, personal injury, and family and divorce law. Schedule a legal consultation today by visiting http://www.KirkKirkLaw.com/.