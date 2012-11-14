Raleigh Preschool Attends NC Excellence in Leadership Conference

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Local Raleigh childcare center, Primary Beginnings, attended the Excellence in Leadership Child Care Conference organized by The North Carolina Licensed Child Care Association last month in Greensboro, North Carolina. Attendance to this conference is valuable as it provides childcare center directors and teachers with resources that allow them to succeed in developing the minds of young children.



The North Carolina Licensed Child Care Association (NCLCCA) is an organization of childcare providers, funded solely through the support of North Carolina childcare centers and vendors. The NCLCAA is comprised of profit and non-profit providers and vendors and acts as a liaison between the centers and their overseeing regulatory bodies.



The Excellence in Leadership Conference is an annual event that offers childcare providers the opportunity to network with other North Carolina providers as well as take part in valuable Division of Child Development and Early Education training sessions. Attendees of the Excellence in Leadership Conference gain tremendous insight into the childcare industry by taking DCDEE training hours and interacting with other childcare professionals.



In addition to attending The Excellence in Leadership Conference, the Primary Beginnings team was also part of the Conference Committee with Lara Siffer, President of Primary Beginnings, serving as Conference Committee Chair. Taking an active role in the conference enabled Lara and her team to learn more about the NCLCCA as well as fully benefit from the full effect of the conference.



“We felt that this conference was designed specifically for Managers in the Early Childhood field,” Lara stated. “The conference had providers just like us so we could network and hear how others operated their businesses and how they provided the very best for families in their communities”.



The Primary Beginnings team was able to choose from course topics such as: Improving Your Leadership Skills, Time Management, Bullying Prevention and Updates from the NC Division of Child Development and Early Education. In addition to training sessions, the conference lined up keynote speakers Vernon Mason, Jr and Denise Ryan as inspiration to the educators.



The conference hands out awards at the Celebration Dinner to honor childcare providers who have made an impact in their community while providing excellent service in the childcare field. Awards range from Excellence in Leadership Award to the Director of the Year award. Primary Beginnings received the Key to Success Award, which recognizes their work and donation for advocacy work.



About Primary Beginnings

Primary Beginnings is a child development center located in Raleigh, NC. They offer infant, preschool and K-5 after school programs, all built to instill self-confidence and creativity. Their 5-star facility is staffed by highly trained and quality teachers ready to teach and help every child grow. For more information, contact Primary Beginnings at 919-790-6888 or visit their website at PrimaryBeginnings.com