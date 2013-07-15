Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Primary Beginnings Child Development Center is proud to offer 5-Star rated child care programs in Raleigh, NC.



The Division of Child Development and Early Education determine each child care centers rating in Raleigh and throughout North Carolina. The rating is based on the following factors: Compliance, Quality Child Care Programs and Staff Education. Licensed child care programs are visited once a year by the Division of Child Development to ensure the programs are in accordance with child care regulations, including health and safety regulations.



5 Star child care is important because a child’s early years are most critical for creating a sturdy foundation for development and behavior skills. Early childhood experiences affect how the brain is designed and how it will continue to process information.



Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers chooses to apply and achieve the highest rated child care standards in North Carolina in order to provide high quality social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development experiences.



For more information or to schedule a tour at one of their child care centers in Raleigh, call 919-790-6888 or visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com/contact.



About Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers

Primary Beginnings is a 5-Star child care center in Raleigh, NC. They believe in providing quality child care for young children, designed to build self-esteem and independence while fostering curiosity and creativity. Primary Beginnings has two center locations in Raleigh: Spring Forest and North Hills. To set up a center location tour, call 919-790-6888 or visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com/contact.