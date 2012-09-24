Raleigh Preschool Celebrates 13 Years in Business

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers is excited to announce the 13th anniversary of the opening of their very first Raleigh preschool. The preschool located on Spring Forest Rd. opened back in 1999 and has been serving families across North Raleigh for 13 years!



Primary Beginnings has since expanded from that one location to now having 3 preschool locations across Raleigh. The preschool on Falls of Neuse Rd. has been in operation for 11 years now, and the newest preschool location on North Hills Dr. will be celebrating it's 5th year.



"I'm so proud of our preschool staff and teachers," says Lara Siffer, President of Primary Beginnings. "Not only have we become a local icon to families in Raleigh, but we have also earned 5 Star ratings for each of our preschools. I look forward to directing these locations for many more years to come."



If you are new to Raleigh and looking for a 5 Star preschool, call Primary Beginnings at 919-790-6888 to schedule a tour at one of the Raleigh preschool locations nearest you.