Raleigh Preschool Celebrates Child Care Center Anniversary

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Raleigh preschool, Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers, is excited to announce that their North Hills child care center recently celebrated its twelfth anniversary!



Primary Beginnings at North Hills first opened its doors on August 12, 2013. The center has since become a community staple, educating the areas bright young minds, and instilling a solid foundation for children to learn on.



To celebrate, the North Hills center hosted a birthday party with a bouncy house, face painting and cupcakes. Parents were also invited to join the celebration.



For more information about Primary Beginnings and its preschool and after-school programs, contact either their North Hills or Spring Forest center, or visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com



About Primary Beginnings

Primary Beginnings chooses to apply and achieve the highest rated license to support their philosophy of providing quality care for preschoolers and school-age children. Each of their centers are 5-Star rated, the highest child care license rating in North Carolina. Contact Primary Beginnings today or request a tour of your nearest Raleigh child care center.