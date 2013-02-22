Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- February is National Children’s Dental Health month and Primary Beginnings is teaching Raleigh preschoolers the importance of brushing and flossing their pearly whites!



National Children’s Dental Health month is an annual event aimed at raising awareness among families and children about the importance of healthy oral habits in children. During the month, dentists and dental hygienists spend time volunteering to conduct oral health exams and screenings and to provide educational opportunities in schools and community centers.



To help the children understand why proper, everyday brushing and flossing is important to maintaining healthy teeth, Primary Beginnings sought out the help of a local dental hygienist. With the help of puppets and an over-sized toothbrush, the preschoolers were able to see just how to brush their teeth, making sure to reach their back molars and brush their tongue and gums.



In conjunction with National Children’s Dental Health Month, Primary Beginnings will be celebrating National Tooth Fairy Day on February 28. Raleigh preschoolers will learn more about the tooth fairy and why she comes in the night to trade baby teeth for money. Celebrating National Tooth Fairy Day will also make the transition from baby teeth to adult teeth easier, creating a positive experience instead of a scary one.



Primary Beginnings is proud to educate their preschoolers on dental hygiene and safe oral practices. They are effectively teaching their students positive methods for a healthier upbringing.



