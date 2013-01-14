Raleigh Preschool Celebrates National Preschool Fitness Day

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Two-thirds of adults and nearly one in three children are overweight or obese. Childhood obesity is now recognized as having its roots during the preschool years. Regardless of what age childhood obesity really begins, it’s never too early to instill healthy lifestyle habits.



January 25th is National Preschool Fitness Day, a day to acknowledge the importance of developing healthy lifestyle habits in preschool age children. With the growing concern over childhood obesity, diabetes and an early predisposition to heart disease, it is imperative that healthy habits of regular exercise and sound eating are taught to our youngest population.



National Preschool Fitness Day is a perfect time for the community, child care centers, preschools, businesses and parents to come together to encourage daily physical activity for all children during the preschool years.



To help celebrate the day, Primary Beginnings preschools across Raleigh will be having special activities for their students and families. During the day children will enjoy:



- Movement and fun fitness activities

- Learning about healthy food choices and help make healthful snacks

- Make and use physical education equipment

- Educational Handouts

- Coloring Sheets

- Classroom Projects



National Preschool Fitness Day is sponsored by KID-FIT, a division of Aerobic Fitness Consultants, Inc. KID-FIT is a world renowned physical education program designed to combat the childhood fitness crisis by teaching children ages 2-5 that it's fun to exercise, eat right and take care of their bodies.



Primary Beginnings has three Raleigh locations, conveniently located in the Spring Forest, Falls of Neuse, and North Hills areas. For more information about the preschool’s events and activities, contact Primary Beginnings at 919-790-6888 or visit their website at http://www.primarybeginnings.com/calendar



About Primary Beginnings

Primary Beginnings child development centers are located in Raleigh, NC. They offer infant, preschool and K-5 after school programs, all built to instill self-confidence and creativity. Their 5-star preschools are staffed by highly trained and quality teachers ready to teach and help every child grow. For more information, contact Primary Beginnings at 919-790-6888 or visit their website at http://www.primarybeginnings.com