Raleigh Preschool Educates Children About Nutrition

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Primary Beginnings in Raleigh is pleased to announce their partnership with North Carolina State University (NCSU) on their Nutrition Understanding Through Service outreach program. The program focuses on obesity prevention for parents and their preschool-aged children.



NCSU student volunteers visit Primary Beginnings’ two locations each week to read nutrition and health related books to the students. The program started with reading, but has expanded to include hands-on lessons from cooking to composting. The NCSU volunteers pass around freshly-picked vegetables so the children can enjoy the texture, shape, and colors of non-processed food. They also sing songs about fruits and vegetables. Preschoolers also get to enjoy the taste of food without the aid of ranch dressing, ketchup, or being fried.



The Nutrition Understanding Through Service program centers around four concepts: illustrate, investigate, illuminate and integrate. They aim to get children interested in healthy eating and nutrition at an early age as well as helping to strengthen social interactions and literacy.



In addition to in-classroom education, Primary Beginnings takes the preschoolers on fieldtrips to places like farmers markets, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. This gives the children a chance to see first-hand where their food comes from and how it was grown.



Primary Beginnings complements their nutrition education programs with exercise for the children. When the weather is nice, the toddlers go outside for an hour or more of fun outdoor activities. Local athletes are invited in to coordinate basketball, soccer games and obstacle courses. On rainy days they rearrange the classrooms or use the hallways to ensure the children can still get their exercise. They visit local parks to enjoy activities like climbing, swinging and jumping rope.



To learn more about Primary Beginnings’ other educational programs, please visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com/programs.



About Primary Beginnings

Primary Beginnings is a 5-star rated preschool and child care center in Raleigh, NC. They offer infant and toddler, preschool and K-5 after-school programs, in addition to hosting a variety of summer events. Learn more about their programs and curriculum by visiting http://www.primarybeginnings.com.