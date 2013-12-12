Raleigh Preschool Offers Tips for Keeping Kids Healthy This Holiday Season

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Winter is in full swing, bringing lots of cold weather, snow, and germs. Raleigh preschool, Primary Beginnings, knows firsthand the ill-effects germs can play on preschoolers’ health and is offering tips to help keep kids healthy this holiday season.



Primary Beginnings is a 5-Star rated preschool in Raleigh, NC, striving to build self-confidence, nurture creativity, provide comfort and above all, keep children happy and safe.



The holidays are a time of happiness, presents and family. However it’s all too common for germs and illnesses to get in the way of a child’s holiday fun.



To ensure preschoolers stay healthy and happy this holiday season, Primary Beginnings suggests keeping healthy snacks available as much as possible. By limiting the amount of cookies and overindulging in healthy fruits and vegetables, preschoolers will be able to fight off germs and illnesses better.



Excess amounts of sugar can lead to hyper-spells, which can prevent kids from sleeping at night. Not only will this affect them the next day, but it will also make it difficult to get kids back on schedule after the holidays.



In addition to eating healthy, kids should also understand the importance of washing their hands. By showing them the correct way to wash hands and instilling habits, children will be more likely to wash hands on their own.



To learn more healthy habits for preschoolers, visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com/blog/keeping-preschoolers-healthy-this-holiday-season.



Learn more about Primary Beginnings by visiting http://www.primarybeginnings.com.



About Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers

Primary Beginnings is a 5-Star rated Raleigh preschool. They offer infant-care, preschool, and after-school programs at both of their locations. To learn more about their curriculum or to request a tour of their child care center, please visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com.