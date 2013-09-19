Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Raleigh preschool, Primary Beginnings, recently hosted their first St. Jude Children’s Hospital Trike-A-Thon fundraiser!



Primary Beginnings was able to raise around $300 to support the research and treatment of childhood cancer and other deadly diseases while teaching tricycle and riding-toy safety tips. On September 12, 2013, preschoolers brought their bikes to school where they practiced the bike safety rules they learned throughout the week.



“This is the first year Primary Beginnings held the St. Jude Trike-A-Thon program,” said Michele Baker, Executive Director of Primary Beginnings. “We are proud to support St. Jude, it’s a great organization. And not only did we teach our preschoolers valuable safety lessons, we taught them how they can help other kids.”



Because no family is ever denied treatment from St. Jude because of inability to pay, funds from public fundraisers such as the St. Jude Trike-A-Thon help the hospital’s mission of finding cures and saving children. The Trike-A-Thon program, since its inception in 1983, has raised more than $87 million.



To learn more about holding a Trike-A-Thon, please visit http://www.stjude.org. To learn more about Primary Beginnings preschool, visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com.



About St. Jude Children’s Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Hospital is a pediatric treatment and research facility. Since opening in 1962, St. Jude has been dedicated to researching treatment and prevention for catastrophic diseases in children. For more information about St. Jude, please visit http://www.stjude.org.



About Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers

Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers is a 5-star rated preschool in Raleigh. They believe in providing quality child care that helps children build self-esteem and independence while fostering creativity and curiosity. To request a tour of one of their Raleigh preschool locations, visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com/locations.