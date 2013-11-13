Raleigh Preschool to Participate in 2013 Raleigh Christmas Parade

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Raleigh preschool, Primary Beginnings, is excited to announce that they will be participating in the 2013 Raleigh Christmas Parade!



The Raleigh Christmas Parade is the Triangle’s annual kickoff event for the holiday season. In its 69th year, the Christmas Parade is the biggest holiday parade between Washington D.C. and Atlanta.



The Raleigh Christmas Parade will be held on November 23, 2013 and begin at 10 AM on Hillsborough Street. The parade route is approximately 1.4 miles long and will take 2.5 hours to complete. In addition to being televised on WRAL-TV and UNC-TV that day, the parade will also be rebroadcasted on Christmas morning.



This year the parade boasts more than 155 entries, including floats, balloons, marching bands, specialty vehicles and a special visit from Santa Claus.



“We are so excited to be a part of the parade this year,” said Michele Baker, Executive Director at Primary Beginnings. “Our preschoolers are really excited to be in it and can’t wait to show their holiday and community spirit.”



To learn more about Primary Beginnings' involvement in the parade please visit http://www.primarybeginnings.com/blog/primary-beginnings-will-participate-in-the-2013-raleigh-christmas-parade.



To learn more about Primary Beginnings, please visit http://www.PrimaryBeginnings.com.



About Primary Beginnings

Primary Beginnings is a 5-Star rated preschool in Raleigh, NC. They are committed to providing quality child care that will build self-esteem and independence, while fostering curiosity and creativity. Request a tour at one of their Raleigh child care locations by calling 919-790-6888 or visiting PrimaryBeginnings.com.