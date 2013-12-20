Raleigh Pressure Washing Company Receives Super Service Award for 2013

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Raleigh pressure washing company, Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning has earned the service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award in 2013! The Angie’s List Super Service Award reflects an exemplary year of service provided to members of the consumer review service in 2013.



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2013 winners must meet strict eligibility requirements, including an ‘A’ rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. Winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, provide a complete profile, pass a background check, and abide by Angie’s List guidelines.



The coveted Super Service award is only given to 5% of qualifying businesses on Angie’s List, making the award extremely coveted by the service industry.



Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning won the Super Service Award for more than their pressure washing services. They also won for their gutter cleaning, window cleaning, roof cleaning, deck maintenance, driveway – concrete, and deck and porch services.



Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning has won the Super Service Award for the past two years, consistently providing Raleigh homeowners with the best customer satisfaction experience possible.



To learn more about Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning’s award winning services, please visit http://www.fairwaypressurecleaning.com



About Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning

Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning is a Raleigh-based pressure washing and window cleaning company. They offer the best customer service experience to every single client, no matter the service received. To learn more about their award-winning super services, call 919-367-0059 or visit http://www.fairwaypressurecleaning.com