Executive Accounting Services Travels to Scaling New Heights Conference

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Executive Accounting Services, a Raleigh based accounting and bookkeeping firm, recently attended “Scaling New Heights 2012,” an advanced training conference for Intuit QuickBooks Advisors.



The Scaling New Heights conference was an Intuit-centric training experience that provided professional networking and training opportunities for QuickBooks users.



“We are always looking for more ways to improve and be the best Raleigh QuickBooks experts that we can be,” said Terri Benforado, President of Executive Accounting Services. “It’s important that we stay up to date on the latest technology and the Scaling New Heights Conference was an opportunity to help us do just that.”



The four day conference was held in Nashville, TN this year at the Nashville Convention Center. Sessions included training on such subjects as QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks for Mac, and QuickBooks point of sale.



“The Scaling New Heights conference was a great opportunity to not just learn from this technology, but to network with other accountants and small business owners. Being a busy Raleigh accountant, we don’t really have the opportunity to get out and network as much as we want to, so this was a great opportunity to learn from others in our field.”



About Executive Accounting Services

Executive Accounting Services is a QuickBooks, bookkeeping, and accounting company located in Raleigh, NC. Their team of certified public accountants specializes in payroll management, tax preparation, small business bookkeeping, and other accounting services. For more information about Executive Accounting Services please http://www.EASNC.com