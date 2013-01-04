Raleigh Real Estate Firm Re-Brands Their Image and Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- The largest commercial real estate firm in the Triangle, TradeMark Properties, has just launched a new responsive website designed by Raleigh web design agency, TheeDesign Studio.



Responsive design is a form of advanced web design that anticipates and responds to the screen size on which a website is being displayed. It addresses the evolving landscape of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets by creating fluid and adaptive websites that look great and are user friendly no matter what size or shape device on which they are viewed.



TradeMark’s previous website was out of date and difficult to manage. As the company has grown over the past year both locally and nationally, they realized they needed a website that reflected their strengths and new branding measures. They also needed a website that would be modern and adaptable to emerging technologies, helping keep their position as industry leaders.



“We are pleased to partner with a leader such as TradeMark Properties as they move forward with their new corporate direction,” said Michael Dowd, Account Manager at TheeDesign Studio. “I’m proud of the design we created for them, especially in regards to how it looks on my new iPad mini!”



Their newly designed website is built in WordPress, a powerful but easy to use content management system. Now TradeMark Properties staff can easily update and promote property listings on their website instantly without having to go through a web developer.



In addition, their website now has a custom property search tool and onsite news feed. The website is search engine friendly, allowing search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo to index and make highly visible in search engine rankings.



About TradeMark Properties

TradeMark Properties is a commercial real estate firm in Raleigh, NC. They have a network of 250 brokers across the southeastern U.S. and are known as the Triangle’s largest commercial real estate firms. For more information, please call (919) 782-5552 or visit TradeMarkProperties.com



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Triangle businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing, and custom programming. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit TheeDesign.com