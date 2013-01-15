Raleigh Satellite Provider to Attend 2013 Digital Signage Expo

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Vive Las Vegas, here they come! Microspace is preparing to attend the Digital Signage Expo in the Entertainment Capitol of the World!



Microspace, a Raleigh based provider of point to multi point satellite services, is a pioneer in innovative broadband solutions for established and emerging enterprise applications. Fortune 500 organizations and smaller companies depend on Microspace to convey their audio, video and data as it relates to digital cinema, digital signage, multimedia entertainment and private data networks.



In February, Microspace will be attending the 2013 Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Digital Signage Expo is the largest and longest running international exhibition, offering attendees and sponsors the opportunity to learn from the industry’s leading experts. This year’s conference will provide free educational opportunities with On-Floor workshops, exciting presentations from key-note speakers, and seminars that count towards DSEG certification renewal.



In addition to attending the expo, Microspace will also be exhibiting. Their booth will provide attendees with more information about their digital signage efforts in addition to their other services. Attendees are encouraged to stop by their booth to meet the Microspace team for a quick meet and greet.



“I am very excited Microspace will be represented at the Digital Signage Expo,” said Joe Amor, Vice-President & General Manager for Microspace. “We are doing a lot of great things regarding digital signage and I can’t wait to show those attending the conference what we are all about.”



The 2013 Digital Signage Expo will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 26-28. Pre-conference events will start February 26 at 8AM, with the conference and expo beginning the next day. If you are interested in attending the Digital Signage Expo, you can register at their website. Those that are unable attend can follow Microspace on Twitter via @MicrospaceNC where they will be tweeting live from the conference.



About Microspace

Microspace is an innovative broadband solutions company, providing reliable, cost-effective and long-term multicast delivery platforms to Fortune 500 and small companies throughout the world since 1988. They are a pioneer in the industry, establishing and merging various concepts, including digital signage, digital cinema and multimedia entertainment. To learn more about Microspace and their broadcasting services, call them at 919-850-4500 or visit their website at http://www.microspace.com