Raleigh SEO Company Hires Additional SEO Coordinator

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- TheeDesign Studio, a Raleigh based web design company, is proud to announce the addition of John Gibbings to the SEO and Internet Marketing team. John will be responsible for implementing SEO and internet marketing campaigns and tactics for clients. He is also responsible for ensuring that communication is flowing between the company and client and that client websites are increasing their ranking in Google.



"John's experience in link building, website auditing, and advanced SEO analytics make him a perfect addition to our team," said TheeDesign Studio's Associate Director of Marketing Heather Curtis. "John is a valuable asset to our expanding team and look forward to getting him started on projects that are coming quickly through our project pipeline."



Prior to working with TheeDesign Studio, John worked alongside website owners that had been penalized (Algorithmically and Manually) by Google to successfully achieve Reconsideration in the eyes of the search engine giant. Specializing in SEO services and web spam management, John found his way to TheeDesign Studio and is excited to put his knowledge to the test!



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, development, SEO and internet marketing company headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating business-class websites that incorporate content management, search engine optimization, internet marketing, ecommerce and cutting-edge programming. They take great pride in doing all work in-house and providing clients with world class customer support. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com