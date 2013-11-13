Raleigh SMARTLipo Center Hires New Medical Aesthetics Assistant

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Premier Aesthetics, a Raleigh medical aesthetics and body sculpting center, is excited to announce the hire of their new Patient Coordinator Ashley Mock.



“I’m excited to announce the hire of Ashley Mock as the Patient Coordinator of Premier Aesthetics.” Said Owner and President Dr. Melanie Lutz. “Ashley brings with her a talented background in the spa world that I believe will help her transition well into this new role.”



Ashley Mock takes over for Laura Moore, who recently left the company. Ashley recently worked for a variety of beauty spa companies in Oklahoma, where she helped grow a national chain of spas throughout the state.



“Ashley’s experience is definitely going to help us out. From Day 1, her values line up with us and she was spit firing ideas. I’m looking forward to working with her and having her help me take Premier Aesthetics to the next level.”



About Premier Aesthetics

Premier Aesthetics is a full service medical sculpting and medical aesthetics practice. Located in Raleigh, NC they offer SMARTLipo and Ultherapy Services to customers throughout central and eastern NC. For more information about premier Aesthetics please visit SMARTLipo.com or call them today at 919-578-1441.