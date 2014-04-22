Raleigh SMARTLipo Company Joins Forces with Kids Musuem

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Premier Aesthetics, a Raleigh weight loss and medical aesthetics company, is excited to partner with Raleigh’s Marble Kids Museum for their Imagination Ball.



“We’re excited to partner with the Kids Imagination Ball,” Says President and CEO Dr. Melanie Lutz. “This is an opportunity to give back to the community and to do something that we love.”



The Kids Imagination Ball is held on Saturday 26th from 7 PM to 11 PM and is considered a grown-up night of fantastic food, drinks, and music.



“The opportunity o give back to the Triangle is something that we cannot pass up on.” Says Dr. Melanie Lutz. “We will be on hand to talk about Ultherapy and SMARTLipo, as well as to give away samples of some of our favorite health products.”



About Premier Aesthetics

Premier Aesthetics is a weight loss and medical aesthetics company that specializes in SMARTLipo and Ultherapy services throughout the Triangle. Serving clients from Greensboro to Smithfield, Premier Aesthetics has gained a reputation as the #1 practice in the greater Triangle. To learn more about Premier Aesthetics, give them a call today at “919-578-1441” or visit them online at http://www.smartliporaleigh.com/.