Raleigh Staffing Agency Looks Forward to 2014

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Seymour Staffing, a relatively new staffing and HR services company located in Raleigh, has completed its first successful year as a business.



"We are excited to close our doors, on our first year of business." Said Vice President of Operations Charlie Seymour. "It has definitely been a fun and exciting year for Seymour Staffing, Inc. and I look forward to what the second year will bring."



Seymour Staffing services all of central North Carolina and started from an idea of Charlie and his sister Tracy. From the Winston-Salem-Greensboro-High-Point Triad to the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel-Hill Triangle, Seymour Staffing is dedicated to helping people find both Raleigh part-time job placement positions as well as full-time, and contract jobs that are a perfect fit for both employee and company.



"We first started this company in Tracy's home office and are now looking on to bringing new people, so the future is definitely bright for Seymour Staffing."



This first successful year is only the beginning for Seymour Staffing; the staffing services company is looking forward to expending in its second year, 2014. Seymour Staffing is also looking to recruit for their own benefit, specifically by hiring a new HR recruiter. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact.



About Seymour Staffing

Seymour Staffing is a staffing and HR services company throughout the southeast. Each candidate is screened with a complete background check, drug test, and is then evaluated with a skills test to make sure that fit the clients’ needs. To contact Seymour Staffing today please call 800-915-8597 or visit them online at http://www.seymourstaffing.com/.