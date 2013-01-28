Raleigh Technology Company Upgrades to Responsive Web Design

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Tego Data, a technology integrator and cloud services provider, has just launched a new responsive design website designed by Raleigh web design agency, TheeDesign Studio.



Responsive web design is a form of advanced web design that anticipates and responds to the screen size on which a website is being displayed. It addresses the evolving landscape of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets by creating fluid and adaptive websites that look great and are user friendly no matter what size or shape device on which they are viewed.



Tego Data wanted to rebuild and redesign their website in order to have a better representation and more professional looking site that would attract customers as well as provide the Tego team with a less quirky, more flexible and manageable back end. Their old website was difficult to make content updates without affecting design/layout.



“I’m glad we were able to help Tego Data elevate their online image with a responsive web design,” said Richard Horvath, President of TheeDesign Studio.



Their newly designed website is built in WordPress, a powerful but easy to use content management system. Now Tego Data staff can easily update their website instantly without having to go through a web developer.



In addition, the website is search engine friendly, allowing search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo to index and make highly visible in search engine rankings.



About Tego Data

Tego Data is a technology integrator and cloud services (IaaS) provider in Raleigh, NC. They help businesses manage and protect their data by designing and implementing shared storage and virtualization solutions. For more information, please call (919) 782-5552 or visit http://www.TegoData.com



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Triangle businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing, and custom programming. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com