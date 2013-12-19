Raleigh Varicose Vein Practice Offers Lifestyle Changes to Reduce Vein Pain & Discomfort

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Raleigh varicose vein practice, Carolina Vascular, offers lifestyle changes to reduce pain and discomfort associated with varicose vein disease.



Carolina Vascular is a Raleigh-based vascular surgery practice, specializing in varicose vein treatment.



Varicose vein disease can be caused by a variety of factors, however most are due to genetics. Pregnancy, medical history and lifestyle issues can also contribute to the development of the varicose veins.



While there is no cure for varicose vein disease, making small changes can limit the increase in vein outbreaks and discomfort with existing veins.



The board-certified surgeons at Carolina Vascular suggest making varying lifestyle changes to reduce the pain and discomfort associated with varicose veins. A few suggestions include maintaining a healthy weight, regular exercise, avoiding prolonged periods of standing or sitting, and elevating the legs.



Should making lifestyle changes not reduce varicose vein symptoms, there are a variety of treatment options available including Sclerotherapy and Endovenous Laser Therapy.



To read about more ways to improve varicose vein symptoms, please read Lifestyle Changes to Improve Varicose Veins.



To learn more about Carolina Vascular, please visit http://www.CarolinaVascular.com



About Carolina Vascular

Carolina Vascular is a vascular surgery and varicose vein practice in Raleigh, NC. Their board-certified vascular surgeons provide minimally invasive procedures and operative surgeries for patients with arterial and venous diseases, including varicose veins. To schedule a varicose vein consultation, please call 919-235-3400 or visit http://www.CarolinaVascular.com.