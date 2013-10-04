Raleigh Varicose Vein Practice Offers Yoga Tips for Varicose Vein Patients

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Yoga is known for its health benefits, but did you know it is also good for varicose veins? Carolina Vascular, a Raleigh varicose vein practice, provides its patients with tips on how yoga can improve the pain and discomfort associated with varicose veins.



Yoga has been around for over 5,000 years, providing both physical and mental health benefits to those who practice. Yoga therapy focuses on strengthening and increasing flexibility, which reinforces the muscle groups and improves endurance and physical stamina.



Today, yoga is being promoted as a discomfort and pain reliever for varicose veins. Poses where the legs are above the head help the blood flow from the legs to the heart, easing pressure on the blood vessels and increasing blood flow.



Yoga poses that help with varicose veins are Shoulderstand (Sarvangasana), Legs up the Wall (Viparita Karani), Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana), and Seated Forward Bend (Paschiomottanasana). Ideally, the poses should be held for 3-5 minutes, allowing the body to feel the full effect of the stretch.



To learn more about varicose veins and yoga, read Relieving Varicose Veins with Yoga.



To learn more about varicose veins and varicose vein treatment, visit http://www.CarolinaVascular.com.



About Carolina Vascular

Carolina Vascular is a varicose vein and vascular surgery clinic in Raleigh, NC. Their vascular surgeons are board-certified and experienced to handle even the most complex of cases. Contact Carolina Vascular to speak to a vascular surgeon by calling 919-235-3400 or visiting CarolinaVascular.com.