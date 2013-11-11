Raleigh Varicose Vein Practice Provides Insurance Covered Varicose Vein Treatment

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Are you thinking about undergoing Sclerotherapy or Endovenous Laser Therapy for varicose vein treatment? Not sure if your insurance will cover the procedure? Raleigh varicose vein practice, Carolina Vascular, offers varicose vein treatments covered by most insurance companies.



Varicose vein disease is no longer a cosmetic condition. Varicose veins are now closely linked to serious health conditions and can often resemble Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), a condition with similar symptoms. It’s the close resemblance to CVI that prompts insurance companies to provide coverage for varicose vein treatments.



Varicose veins are not to be confused with spider veins, another vein disease that produces broken veins on the surface of the skin. Spider veins are typically superficial and are not covered by insurance.



While all insurance carriers are different, there is a standard criterion that must be met before insurance coverage is granted. Patients must demonstrate symptoms such as swelling, pain, burning or heaviness in the areas affected by varicose veins. Patients must also undergo an ultrasound to identify venous reflex disease. They also have to attempt a conservative therapy, such as compression stockings, before receiving a more extensive treatment.



Carolina Vascular provides varicose vein patients with the appropriate treatments to relieve them from the pain and discomfort associated with varicose vein disease. Their board-certified vascular surgeons are able to assess all cases and perform all treatment techniques.



To learn more about insurance for varicose vein disease, please read “Is Varicose Vein Treatment Covered by Insurance.”



Schedule a consultation with a varicose vein doctor today by visiting http://www.CarolinaVascular.com.



About Carolina Vascular

Carolina Vascular is a varicose vein and vascular surgery practice in Raleigh, NC. They offer minimally invasive procedures for both arterial and venous diseases, including varicose vein treatment. Schedule an appointment today by calling 919-235-3400 or visiting http://www.CarolinaVascular.com.