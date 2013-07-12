Raleigh Varicose Vein Treatment Center Offers Minimally Invasive Procedures

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- It is estimated that over 40 million Americans suffer from varicose vein disease. Carolina Vascular, a Raleigh varicose vein treatment center, wants to provide relief to varicose and spider vein sufferers by offering two minimally invasive procedures.



The Raleigh vein clinic will offer Sclerotherapy and Endovenous Laser Therapy (EVLT). Each procedure targets varicose veins, however the severity of the vein will indicate which procedure will be more effective in closing and eliminating the veins.



Both treatment options are out-patient procedures, allowing the patient to return to normal daily activities upon leaving the office. They are also minimally-invasive and do not require lengthy recovery time, although patients will have to wear compression stockings for at least 1 week after undergoing treatment.



Owned and operated by Board Certified vascular surgeons, Carolina Vascular is able to provide not only treatment for varicose and spider veins but also for vascular disorders should the distorted veins be a symptom of a more complex circulation-related issue. Carolina Vascular is the only privately owned vascular practice in Wake County that is 100% Board Certified in vascular surgery.



Visit the Carolina Vascular website to learn more about varicose vein treatment in Raleigh. To make an appointment for a varicose vein consultation, call 919-235-3400 or schedule a consultation online.



About Carolina Vascular

