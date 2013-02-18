Raleigh Vascular Practice Adds Kim Mays

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Carolina Vascular, a Raleigh based vascular practice, is excited to announce the addition of Kim Mays to their Vein treatment staff.



“I’m excited to announce that Kim Mays, will be joining our team,” says Dr. Steve Kagan. “The fact that we can bring someone of Kim’s caliber onto this team is definitely great.”



Kim Mays previous worked at Wake Med in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she served in the cardiac program as an RN. She comes to Carolina Vascular with an extensive knowledge of sclerotherapy treatment for Varicose Veins, that will no doubtly prove to be a great resource for the Carolina Vascular team. She starts in May 2013.



“I’m looking forward to bringing Kim onto the team. Her skill set and experience will fit in greatly here with our other artery and vein specialists.”



