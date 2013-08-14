Raleigh Vascular Practice Partners with Life Line Screening

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Raleigh vascular practice, Carolina Vascular, is excited to announce their new partnership with Life Line Screening.



Life Line Screening is a health screening company that provides preventative health screening services for a range of health issues in various communities across the country. They currently conduct over 1 million health screenings a year. Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) are just a few of the diseases that can be detected by such health screenings.



By partnering with Life Line Screening, Carolina Vascular will be able to provide quality vascular care to patients who were unaware they were suffering from a vascular disease or disorder.



Carolina Vascular will also be able to increase their community outreach, solidifying themselves as the premier vascular surgical practice in Raleigh, Durham and the surrounding areas.



For more information about Carolina Vascular sponsored Life Line Screening events, please visit the Carolina Vascular Facebook page.



About Carolina Vascular

Carolina Vascular is a vascular surgical practice, specializing in varicose vein treatments. They are the only privately-owned practice in Raleigh with 100% Board Certified vascular surgeons on staff. To schedule an appointment, please contact 919-235-3400 or visit http://www.carolinavascular.com.