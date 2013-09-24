Raleigh Vascular Practice Promotes Leg Exercises for Varicose Veins

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- What types of exercises will help you combat varicose veins? Raleigh varicose vein and vascular surgery practice, Carolina Vascular, provides a variety of leg exercises to help varicose vein suffers increase their blood circulation and decrease pain and discomfort.



Carolina Vascular is a vascular surgery and varicose vein treatment center in Raleigh, NC. All 5 of Carolina Vascular’s surgeons are Board Certified in vascular surgery, providing varicose vein and surgical patients with the best care to handle even the most complex of cases.



Varicose veins are caused by a lack of circulation in the veins, increasing the pressure in the veins and causing them to bulge – giving them their cord-like appearance. Exercising can not only improve the circulation in the legs and arms to stimulate blood flow, but also reduce the pain and discomfort associated with varicose veins.



“Low-impact exercises, like walking or biking for 15 minutes, are great leg exercises,” said Steve Kagan, Board Certified vascular surgeon at Carolina Vascular. “It’s important to get the blood flow moving – walking and biking accomplish just that and can be done in the morning before work, or in the evenings after dinner.”



To learn more about leg exercises for varicose veins and varicose vein treatment in Raleigh, contact Carolina Vascular at 919-235-3400 or visit them at http://www.carolinavascular.com.



About Carolina Vascular

Carolina Vascular is a Raleigh varicose vein and vascular surgery practice. Their physicians are 100% Board Certified in vascular surgery, offering the latest minimally invasive procedures for patients with venous and arterial disease. They treat a variety of variety of vascular conditions in addition to offering multiple varicose vein treatment options. Contact Carolina Vascular by calling 919-235-3400 or visiting them online at http://www.carolinavascular.com.