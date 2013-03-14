Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The flowers are in bloom, robins and bluebirds are singing, and the weather is warming up. These are all signs that spring is almost here and we will soon be spending more time outdoors, wearing shorts, sundresses and bathing suits. However, for those affected by varicose veins, the mention of baring their legs could be a little intimidating.



Varicose veins affect 20 million people, both men and women, with a small percentage of those affected having a more advanced venous disease. Varicose veins can be found on the legs, ankles and feet, and are caused by a multitude of factors such as being overweight, growing older, standing for long periods of time, pregnancy, and family history. While treatment is optional, varicose veins can lead to more serious conditions such as leg ulcers, blood clots and swollen legs if left untreated.



Women suffering from varicose veins can be self-conscious about their legs, choosing to cover up during the warmer months. The apparent, rope-like disfigurement can be unsightly, embarrassing, and painful making household chores and regular exercise difficult.



The Raleigh vein experts at Carolina Vascular say that spring is the perfect time to treat varicose veins. Opting for treatment in the spring allows patients ample recovery time before the summer months set in, especially if some veins require a second treatment. Some treatments also require patients to wear compression stockings to help with swelling, bruising and the overall healing process.



Patients that have undergone varicose vein treatment saw results one month after the procedure, quickly getting them back to their normal, active lifestyle. For more information about how you can get rid of your varicose veins before summer, contact Carolina Vascular by calling 919-235-3400 or visiting their website at www.carolinavascular.com



