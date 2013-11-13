Raleigh Web Agency Wins Award for Own Company Website Redesign

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- TheeDesign Studio, a Raleigh web design and internet marketing agency, is thrilled to announce that the redesign of the company’s own website has won a platinum MarCom Award.



The MarCom Awards is an international competition that recognizes and celebrates excellence in communications and marketing. Awards are given out based on creativity in print, visual/audio, and web platforms. Not only do companies around the world vie for a prestigious award, but competition has increased for MarCom Awards with about 6,000 entries per year.



Keeping with their reputation as a 2013 Best of the Triangle award winner, TheeDesign Studios decided to refurbish their website to be consistent with current technological and marketing trends. By using responsive web design technology, TheeDesign was able to reach new, advanced web design goals. This technology is an advanced design that appropriately responds to screen sizes on different devices. In other words, the goal was to make the website user friendly and adaptive to different types of computers, tablets, and smartphones.



Some other new features of the award winning website include an onsite blog and custom video animation. TheeDesign also designed their website to be search engine friendly, which allows various search engines (for example: Google, Bing and Yahoo) to display the site in noticeable search engine rankings.



Heather Curtis, Associate Marketing Director at TheeDesign, is delighted at the company’s website recognition: “To say it is an honor to win a MarCom Award is an understatement. We are excited that our web design has been so well received and hope to keep up the good work.”



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Triangle businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing, and custom programming. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com.